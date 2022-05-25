Govt to borrow Tk 94,000cr from banks to meet deficit in next nat'l budget

In the next budget, the government's bank loan dependence is increasing. The government will borrow about Tk 94,000 crore from banks to meet the deficit budget. This is Tk 6,500 crore more than the revised target for the current fiscal year (2021-22).

The recent meeting of the Virtual Budget Management and Resources Committee finalized the target for next fiscal year's bank loan. The committee also approved the revised loan size for the current financial year. This information has been found in the relevant sources.

Experts think that if the amount of borrowing from banks increases in this way, it will have a negative impact on private investment. If the government takes more loans, the industrial investment of private entrepreneurs will be hampered.

The Department of Finance is prioritizing the addition of new fields of low interest and profit for the collection of internal debt. Besides, to finance other activities of the government through the skills acquired as a result of implementation of

ongoing reforms in the financial sector.

Former caretaker government's financial adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "It is a good initiative to reduce the target of borrowing from the savings sector in the forthcoming budget." Because it is the most expensive loan. Its interest rate is higher than all loans. That is why the target for bank loans has been increased. However, the spending targets set in the budget are not fully spent at the end of the year. As a result, the entire loan is not utilized as per the loan target. But even if the bank loan target is met, credit growth in the private sector will slow down. If that happens, there is a risk that private investment and production will be disrupted. "

Former senior finance secretary Mahbub Ahmed said loans were needed to implement the project. However, when taking a loan, you have to look at where the low interest rate is available. Besides, for any project, you have to understand now why I am taking out a loan. Don't get into trouble. '

Sources further said the economic growth of next year has been fixed at 7.5 per cent. One of the key drivers of this growth is investment. In order to achieve growth, an investment target of Tk 1,390,000 crore has been set for the next fiscal year. Of this, the target for investment in the private sector is Tk 1,099,000 crore. This is 24.9 per cent of GDP. Besides, the target of government investment is Tk 291,246 crore. This is 6.6 per cent of GDP.

According to experts, adequate bank loans are needed to achieve private investment targets. But if the government itself borrows more from banks, it is bound to have a negative impact on the private sector. There will also be doubts about achieving the desired investment targets.

Meanwhile, not only is bank loan dependence increasing next year, the government is also going to take more loans than the target in the current fiscal year.

Experts say that large-scale foreign borrowing was behind Sri Lanka's economic downturn. But the Finance Ministry is cautious about borrowing. According to him, less loans are being taken than the target of foreign loans in the current financial year. At the beginning of the year, the target of foreign debt was Tk 112,188 crore. The revised target has been reduced to Tk 80,212 crore. In other words, the target of taking foreign loans is decreasing to Tk 32,076 crore.

They further said that less loans will be taken from savings certificates next year. This is because the government has to pay higher interest rates as opposed to savings certificate loans. If the same loan is taken from the bank, the interest will be less.











