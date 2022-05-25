Govt to buy wheat from India

Following the indication given in the circular for allowing the neighbouring countries to import wheat under the government to government arrangement, Bangladesh government has started its move to import the essential food grain from India.

To inquire about the indication and examine the possibility of importing

wheat from the country, the Food Ministry on Sunday sent a letter to Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Delhi Muhammad Imran, according to the Food Ministry officials.

According to the ministry officials, despite the restriction of the Indian government, the National Federation of Farmers' Procurement Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India (NACOF) has recently sent a letter to Bangladesh intending to export wheat in Bangladesh.

Responding to the letter of NACOF, the Food Ministry requested to the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Delhi to communicate with the NACOF and Indian government to know about the procedures of exporting wheat to Bangladesh, so that the grain can be imported as soon as possible from the country.











