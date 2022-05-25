Doubt on repatriation enticing Rohingyas to criminality, PM tells UNHCR  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday that the prolonged uncertainty of repatriation is enticing Rohingyas to get involved in criminal

activities.

"Such uncertainty has a great potential risk as it entices many to get involved in criminal activities," she told the visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Fillippo Grandi who called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Prime Minister said her government is facilitating informal education following Myanmar's curriculum and language as well as skill development activities similar to options available in Rakhine State, the home of the Rohingyas.

During the meeting, Fillippo Grandi agreed with Sheikh Hasina's apprehension that prolonged stay of Rohingyas would entice many of them to get involved in criminal activities.

Referring to his visit to Myanmar, he said he has requested the present Myanmar government to start the repatriation of Rohingyas.

"The present regime in Myanmar agreed to begin the repatriation," he said, adding, "The UNHCR will help in the repatriation process."

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed journalists after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said the environment of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, which has a deep forest, has been ruined due to housing over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

"They are reducing the forest by cutting tress and causing great environmental hazards in the area," she said.

She also said that 45,000 Rohingya babies are being born every year.

The Prime Minister said that her government has developed temporary shelter for the Rohingyas in Bhashan Char with all the facilities.

"Our government has developed Bhashan Char with all amenities to temporarily shelter 100,000 Rohingyas," she said.

She also said 30,000 Rohingyas have so far been shifted to the temporary shelter.

Sheikh Hasina appreciated UNHCR role in supporting refugees, stateless and displaced persons worldwide.

Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Senior Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and UNHCR Bangladesh representative Johannes van der Klaauw were present.

Fillippo Grandi also expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh Prime Minister and appreciated the government for hosting such a huge number of forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

In this connection, he said apart from the Rohingyas, Russia-Ukraine war and Afghanistan issue contributed to increasing refugees worldwide.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the United Nations (UN) to take practical actions to ensure early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland-Myanmar.

He also underscored the importance of starting the work of UN bodies in Bhasan Char following up the signing of a MoU between the Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR in October 2021.

Momen made the call when newly appointed Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Gwyn Lewis presented her credentials to the Foreign Minister at State guesthouse Padma on Tuesday.

She handed over a letter from Secretary General Antonio Guterres, thereby officially entering into her new role by succeeding Mia Seppo.











