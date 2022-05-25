PM to open Padma Bridge on June 25



Photo shows an aerial view of the Padma Bridge. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday came up with the announcement after a meeting with the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban, official residence of the Prime Minister, to summarize the Padma Multipurpose Bridge. After seeing the summary, the Prime Minister agreed to attend the inauguration ceremony on June 25.

The Minister said they will invite leaders and activists of all political

parties of the country on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony. Besides, eminent guests from home and abroad will be present there.

Sheikh Hasina, however, rejected the proposal to name the bridge after her.

"As per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Padma Bridge will be named after the river Padma," he added.

Mentioning that they had taken two summaries, Quader said, "She (Prime Minister) has signed a summary with a date. She did not sign another summary. That was about naming. The Prime Minister said that Padma Bridge will be named after the river Padma. There is no need to name the bridge after anyone name."

In response to a question about the arrangement of inauguration ceremony, the Bridges Minister said that decorations will be made on the occasion of the inauguration. There will be a rally at the Mawa end and a public meeting at the Jazira end.

Asked by reporters whether the BNP leaders would be invited to the event, Obaidul Quader, also the General Secretary of Awami League (AL), said, "Everyone will be invited. We will invite those who are speaking against more."

According to the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project office, 98 per cent work of the main bridge has been done enabling vehicles to ply at night and day.

Meanwhile, the Development Branch of the Bridges Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges issued a circular fixing the toll of vehicles for crossing the Padma River on the much-desired Padma Bridge.

The Padma Bridge which is designed in two-tiers with steel-truss composite keeping road on the top and rail below is the deepest foundation bridge in the world.

The commuters of 21 districts of the south-west part of the country cross the Padma River via ferries through the Banglabazar-Shimulia route. Passengers and drivers have to suffer from long traffic jams. As the Padma Bridge, the dream of millions in the south, is going to be inaugurated next month, the miseries of people are going to be ended.











