Ayub Bachchu fan pays tribute to the legend thru music

For the first time, young singer Rumman Abdullah sang a song dedicated to the late band star and guitar legend Ayub Bachchu. The title is "Amader Ki Dekha Hobe". The singer himself composed the words and melody of the song. Noman has arranged the music. Recently a music video for the song was released. Ryan Rashid and Sumaiya feature in video. The music video was directed by Rumman himself.

In this context, Rumman Abdullah told the Daily Observer, "Today is a special day in my life. This is the day I came to earth. So I have released new songs dedicated to a special person on a special day. I was the official photographer of Bachchu Bhai.











