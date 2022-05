Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar















Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveils commemorative postage stamp, data card, special seal and envelop at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Mymensingh Trishal on Tuesday marking the golden jubilee of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's bringing of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family on May in 1972. photo: observer