Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Nat’l poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniv today

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

Nat’l poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniv today

Nat’l poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniv today

The 123rd birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will be celebrated across the country today in a befitting manner.
An elaborate programme has been taken at the national level to mark the day. Different organizations and cultural bodies in the capital and in districts will also celebrate the day amid various functions.
The main programme of the birth anniversary will be organized on the Bir Chandra Public Library and Nagar Auditorium (town hall) premises in Cumilla at 11am today with the theme "Bidrohir Shotoborsha", where the poet had a lot of memoires and which is the home town of his wife Pramila Devi as well.
Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud will address the inaugural function as the chief guest with State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid in the chair.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Simin Hossain (Rimi), lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar and poet's granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi will address the function as special guests.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Engr Lutfor gets IEB lifetime award
Ayub Bachchu fan pays tribute to the legend thru music
VC of the Bangladesh Open University Prof Syed Humayun Akhtar
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar
Nat’l poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniv today
Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’
Work together to ensure a developed society: Iqbal Sobhan Chy
Poetry book on Bangabandhu unveiled at RU


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft