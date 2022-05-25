

Nat’l poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniv today

An elaborate programme has been taken at the national level to mark the day. Different organizations and cultural bodies in the capital and in districts will also celebrate the day amid various functions.

The main programme of the birth anniversary will be organized on the Bir Chandra Public Library and Nagar Auditorium (town hall) premises in Cumilla at 11am today with the theme "Bidrohir Shotoborsha", where the poet had a lot of memoires and which is the home town of his wife Pramila Devi as well.

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud will address the inaugural function as the chief guest with State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid in the chair.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Simin Hossain (Rimi), lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar and poet's granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi will address the function as special guests. -BSS













The 123rd birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will be celebrated across the country today in a befitting manner.An elaborate programme has been taken at the national level to mark the day. Different organizations and cultural bodies in the capital and in districts will also celebrate the day amid various functions.The main programme of the birth anniversary will be organized on the Bir Chandra Public Library and Nagar Auditorium (town hall) premises in Cumilla at 11am today with the theme "Bidrohir Shotoborsha", where the poet had a lot of memoires and which is the home town of his wife Pramila Devi as well.Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud will address the inaugural function as the chief guest with State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid in the chair.Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Simin Hossain (Rimi), lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar and poet's granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi will address the function as special guests. -BSS