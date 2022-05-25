

Padma Bridge toll rate merits review



However, the point for the latter's accepting the toll rate came considering various advantages for using the bridge. In terms of hassle of river crossing with ferries and long tailback along Banglabazar-Shimulia route causing immense public sufferings, their reasons hold water. According to a gazette notification, a motorcycle will have to pay Tk 100, a private car Tk 750 and a pickup van Tk 1200 as toll to cross the bridge while a microbus and minibus would pay Tk 1300 and Tk 1400 respectively. Medium bus and bus would pay Tk 2000 and 2400.



We think, the government could have easily avert the disagreements over fixing toll rate, had it engaged all stake holders for a public hearing before any finalising the decision. We believe, government can review their decision as time still hangs heavily on hands. Currently, the fare for ferrying vehicles over Padma river ranges from Tk 70 to Tk 3,940 based on their types. But as per a proposal, the range of toll of the vehicles to cross Padma Bridge would be between Tk 100 and Tk 5,500.



Importantly enough, Padma Bridge will not be the only bridge connecting our capital with 21 southern districts of the county. On way to southern coastal districts from Dhaka, there are at least two more bridges and ferries charging fares. So the question naturally arises how much it would serve the purpose of small and medium businesses by tolling them three times on the same route. Or will traders return to traditional means of boats or ferries to cross the river with their goods for cheaper transportation?



In that case we think, the goal in building the bridge will remain unmet by miles. Moreover, we won't be surprised if number of heavy vehicles would try to avoid the bridge considering the high toll rate. Padma Bridge has been built with local funding. Every tax payer has direct and indirect contribution to it. It is the example of our Prime Minister's unique self- confidence and commitment to take the country forward with self- reliance.



