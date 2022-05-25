Ensured sound environment in educational institutions

Dear Sir

From the very beginning, there was student politics in the educational institutions of Bangladesh and the great achievements of the country came through these students' movements. But at present, the horrific activities that are being observed one after another in the name of student politics in the campus cantering on party politics are very disgusting, especially in the halls of colleges and universities.



The activities of the student organizations of the government party are increasing day by day. Constant provocation, attack and torture, blaming and counter blaming are happening in the campuses. Even the soft-spoken students including the opposition student organizations are being victims of this malpractice. Moreover that all students are inactive in politics were forced to participate party procession meetings. It is not unrealistic to be beaten or even kicked out of a hall if any of them disagree.



Student life needs education as well as politics, so aggressive, vindictive politics is never desirable. No matter which party is involved in student politics, the educational authorities and law enforcement agencies need to take strict action to control all kinds of unpleasant situations and malpractices, ensuring a conducive learning environment on campus.



Shaharul Islam Sujon

Student, Kathmandu University, Nepal