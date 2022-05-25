

Challenges and opportunities for the agro-processing industry



In spite of the significant population increase in the country, the agricultural activities has also accelerated for producing diversified food crops.



Farmers' market has been introduced for direct sale of products to the stakeholders. E-agriculture, various online based platforms have been launched which have brought agricultural products directly to the consumers. Despite this, the amount of postharvest waste of agricultural produces, especially fruits and vegetables is about 25 to 45% or sometimes more and the amount is much higher in glut season which is above ten thousand crore taka. In many countries of the world, the processing of agricultural products has been given most priority and commercialization of agricultural products has been done. For example-83% of agricultural produce is processed in Malaysia, 7% in Philippines, 70% in Brazil, 70% in the United States, 2.5% in India and whereas only 1% in Bangladesh.



According to the Export Promotion Bureau about 55% of the products are exported to EU countries, 23% USA, 11% Asia, 2% Middle East and remaining to the other countries. The value of the processed agricultural products approximately 1.13 thousand million US$ such as frozen, fresh fruits and vegetables juices, jams, jellies, pickles, sauces etc., which accounted for only 3.30% of the total export value.



Entrepreneurs' participation at all levels needs to be given priority in commercialization of agricultural products. It is required to create awareness regarding low interest bank loans, encourage SME for preparing various value added products to reduce the waste of agricultural products, acquire knowledge and skills through hands-on-training, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), hygiene management, proper processing technology, regulations to ensure safe food or food laws and regulations etc.



Provide small equipment for agro-processing: Dryers, slicers, refractometers, juice extractors, sealing machines, hydro-coolers, packaging machines, etc can be provided to prepare quality products (jam, jelly, juice etc.).



Supply easily and available raw materials: When fruits and vegetables such as mango, pineapple, papaya, jackfruit, mango, chalta, olive, tomato, cauliflower, cabbage, carrot, country bean etc. are available with low prices, it needs storage system for use the produce all the year round. Some selected chemicals assist to preserve longer storage but it is not possible to collect the necessary chemicals despite the desire.



Ensuring availability of packaging technology: Thicker polypropylene packets are generally used for fruits and vegetables and their products packaging which are not standard or up to the mark. Food grade packets are not readily available and they are costly. In this case, it is difficult for a cottage or local entrepreneurs to invest the amount required for purchasing according to the size of a particular food item.



Required sufficient hands-on training for the stakeholders: It will be more fruitful and increase the confidence of the entrepreneurs if there is direct involvement of experienced officials of government organizations such as Department of Agricultural Extension, Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM), BSIC, BARTAN, BCSIR, BSTI and others organizations.



Establishment of business connection with the SME: Connection with business people is very important to ensure marketing and supply of processed food items through SME to different organizations. Entrepreneurs will be able to easily preserve large quantities of different fruits and vegetables in the glut season and will supply it to their own business. As a result, agro-based organizations will be engaged in food processing activities throughout the year and will be able to sell food products prepared to everyone effortlessly.



Initiative to set up ripening chamber for uniform ripening of fruits/vegetables: Farmers and traders often use various PGRs (crop growth hormone) Ethephon-15, Tomtom, Riser, C-Queen etc to ripen unripe fruits and vegetables such as mango, banana, papaya, tomato before the early season to get higher price. It was observed in research finding that high doses of Ethephon result in development of colour on the surface of the fruits/vegetables within 2-3 days. But, due to improper ripening of fruits/vegetables, there is significant difference in terms of nutritional value with quality. In many cases, products are sold in the market along with the use of PGR resulting in higher than MRL levels (2 ppm for mango, banana etc.) which are harmful for human health.



Establishment of packhouses and coolboots for handling, processing and storage: Packinghouse facility is very important for postharvest management and processing where sorting, grading, washing, packing and packaging facilities can be ensured. Entrepreneurs will be able to process agricultural products as per their requirement at low cost by forming regional groups and using packinghouses and maintaining them on their own initiative. Cool boot installations work as mini cold storage.



Establishment of specialized cold storage to preserve fruits and vegetables: In our country, fruits and vegetables are produced in the year round. As a result, in glut season, it is often wasted due to lack of storage and processing technology. The farmer is forced to sell in the market at a lower price and does not get a fair price. By establishing specialized cold storages with a capacity of 4-5 tons at low cost, farmers and entrepreneurs can easily save their agricultural produce for a longer period of time. Fruits and vegetables can be easily stored separately by making different chambers.



Formulate policy for marketing of agricultural products to the cottage and SME: Extending marketing system for processed products requires separate regulations or business policies for local marketing, which will be regulated by a local regulatory body. The local body will be responsible for setting and monitoring all the conditions of minimum health compliance and licensing at its name and price, renewing and revoking the license if necessary, determining the minimum quality of food products and monitoring as required to immediately evaluate consumer complaints regarding quality control of processed products and take necessary action.

Dr M G Ferdous Chowdhury is a Food Technologists and Senior Scientific Officer, Postharvest Technology Division, Bangladesh Agricultural Research

Institute Gazipur











