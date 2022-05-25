Religious guidelines in autism awareness

Intolerable grieves for ravaging dreams and autism have become the identicalconception nowadays, especially for the parents belongingto autistic children. It is commonly seen that almost all the progenitors in this world would like to ensure the life of their successors up to a level of their expectations.



Autism is the name of a dire thing that vandalizes all the hopes, aspirations, visions of the concerned parents, and confines their life within anguish, sniffles, tears and the like.



The English word 'autism' has come from the Latin term 'autismus' drives from aut or self, and ism which refers to engrossed. This situation is also considered a developmental disorderfor which the affected individuals cannot communicate with or respond to other people spontaneously.



Although autism has been existing among people from the very early age in human history, it was not identified as much as in the recent times. In 1911, Eugen Bleuler, a Swiss psychiatrist used this term for the first time for those who were severely attacked by Schizophrenia (Evans, 2013).



Then an Austrian-American psychiatrist named Leo Kanner clearly defined and systematically addressed some characteristics of autism that he named 'infantile autism' in 1943 (Olmsted and Blaxill 2016).



In 1944, an Austrian psychiatrist known as Johann Friedrich Karl Asperger unveiled his observation, and then his work was regarded as a groundbreaking effort in this connection. That study was profound so highly that a type of autism was classified by the name of the researcher, and that was Asperger's syndrome (Ghaziuddin, Ghaziuddin and Tsai, 1992).



In various scientific researches, it is found that the intensity of autism is increasing cumulatively day by day. Despite there is not enough scientific study about autism in Bangladesh, it has been ensured that autism is exacerbating disappointingly and unflinchingly in the country.



According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in Bangladesh, a single autistic baby was identified from 2500 samples in 1980 while in 2014 the figure was 500:1. Concerning research institutions, myriad national and international organizations over the world are continuously warning that gradually autism is going to become a pandemic.



The Global Health Data Exchange (GHDE) says that the scenario of autism is worse in developing and underdeveloped countries than that in developed countries. Considering the outrageous situation of autism, a proposal for observing World Autism Awareness Day on the 2nd of April each year was raised in United Nations General Assembly on November 1, 2007.



On 18th December of the same year, the said body adopted this issue by the resolution 62/139, and it was observed for the first time in 2008.



Though autism has become one of the most concerning issues across the world, and in Bangladesh the condition of it is worsening day by day, very few mentionable activities are being viewed among people in favour of facing this perilous thing. That is why autism awareness has become one of the most concerning issues these days not only in Bangladesh but in countries over the world as well.



There is no scope to overlook the fact that there are a mentionable number of laws, conventions, decrees, Acts and so forth about autism and autism awareness among people in Bangladesh.



However, any significant change is yet to be noticed in the societies of this country. A major portion of the population in developing and under-developed countries thinks that it is a spiritual punishment by the creator to the parents of autistic children. Not only that, but these people also address autistic people as 'untouchable', mad, the burden for family and society and like these. All types of disabled people are harshly criticized by these perpetrators.



To scrap this situation, there are some amazing conventions and laws in both the national and international arena, such as UDHR-1948, CRC-1989, EFA-1990, UNCRPD-2006, Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust Act-2013 and so on.



Despite having a good number of effective guidelines, very few changes are seen for the shortcomings of the implementation of the laws. For that, questions are rising in this regard, and that is- 'is it enough for creating awareness through laws and ethical learning?'



Thinkers from various corners think that it would be better if it is possible to relate to religious guidelines with this great effort as most of the people in Bangladesh cannot avoid religious commandments.



Apart from this, there are so many verses both in the Quran and in the Hadith regarding this crucial matter. The prophet (sm) nominated a blind follower named Abdullah IbnUmmeMaktum (ra.)as an Imam for the Mosque of Madina while he used to leave Madina. Not only that this blind follower was appointed administrator for Madina.



Moreover, Hazrat Bilal (ra.), attacked by speech problems a bit was appointed Mu'azzin, the first Mu'azzin in the history of Islam. In the Quran, Almighty Allah Himself warned His prophet so that he can be more conscious of disabled people (Al Quran, Surah:80, verse:1-5).





Experts think that it would be better to curb the mentality of inexorable people regarding autism if it is possible to interact between manmade laws and spiritual messages of various religions.



Considering the salient aspect of the aforementioned issues, it is evident that mere laws and regulations are not sufficient enough to create awareness regarding autism, NDD along with various types of other disabilities until blanket religious guiding principles relating to this concerning issue are disseminated among mass people.

The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Political Science, Jashore Government City College, Jashore



















