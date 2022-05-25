

Fake news impounds mainstream media!



As a result fake news contents are being accepted in the society and the real and objective news are losing credibility among a large chunk of the people. Such fake news in social media has caused deadly communal and political unrest and mayhem several times in Bangladesh over the past 10 years. The deliberately concocted news also regularly stirs communities in India and several other countries resulting in commotions and mayhem.



It is irony that mainstream media including the newspapers and bona-fide television channels often fall prey to the fake news providers and carry such unfounded news. However, they go for correction when they realise that the published or news broadcast were not true. But by the time the corrections are run, the fake news already causes the communal or political damages in the society.



Not only the government and the ruling party, but also the private companies, opposition political parties and the individuals are often harmed by fake news intentionally circulated by their rivals. It is interesting to note that the government and the leaders of the ruling party also try to victimise their political rivals and opponents on the basis of fake news circulated in social media.



Some unofficial and private news portals, newspapers, television channels and YouTubers operating outside Bangladesh are regularly propagating fake news against the incumbent government of Bangladesh and its top leaders. It is amazing that millions of Bangladeshi subscribers regularly follow these print and visual media including news portals and video footages, knowing that most of these news contents as fake. But still they read and watch these private and unofficial newspapers and social media, may be as the means of fun and pastime. Had the subscribers believed the contents of the fake news being circulated and broadcast over the past several years, Bangladesh would have undergone a severe political turmoil.



A number of political touts, disgruntled journalists, dismissed official of the defence forces, forced to take refuge in foreign lands for alleged treason in the country and relevant anti-government stance in Bangladesh, run these private channels including newspapers, television and YouTubers etc. They are very much familiar among their subscribers in Bangladesh, for their capability in production of news mixing fakes with objectivity.



It seems that they have managed a huge source of fund from the rivals businesses of the incumbent Bangladesh government, operating in the country and abroad. To run those anti Bangladesh and anti-government media a huge amount of money is laundered regularly from the country. The foreign-based anti-Bangladesh channels regularly broadcast alleged imbedded corruptions in the ongoing mega projects. The Bangladesh media in exile also allege laundering of stolen money from the projects to abroad by the certain leaders of the ruling party and government officials.



A section of Bangladeshi intellectuals, scholars, experts, teachers , journalists, economists, think-tanks operating from abroad being paid by a vested quarter regularly produce biased reports against the incumbent Bangladesh government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A section of Bangladesh newspapers, television channels, online news portals regularly carry anti-government political and economical renderings of the foreign based Bangladesh intellectuals and experts, most of whom did not return to Bangladesh after completing their educations and assignments abroad.



It means they have betrayed the country as they did not return to serve their own people after completing their education or assignment abroad. It sounds funny when those who betray their own country and people try to find loopholes of the government and the ruling party. Most of them claim themselves as the leading Bangladesh intellectuals living abroad, but there is less instances that their articles are published in the newspapers there or they are hosted at the television talk shows in the countries where they live. But some newspapers and news portals in Bangladesh freely publish anti-government write ups composed by the said Bangladeshi intellectuals and experts living abroad on different lame excuses. A section of Bangladesh television channels also host those foreign based Bangladeshi experts in their talk shows regularly.



Despite their provocations the people in Bangladesh still remain indifferent, may be because they think that the politicians of the ruling party and the officials of the government have stolen the money from the project, but not from their pockets. Moreover the projects are advancing and those will be opened up for public one by one in near future. For instance Padma Bridge will be inaugurated shortly and others including the Karnaphuli River tunnel from the next year.



Moreover they see that the concrete roads have been paved to in front of most of their village homes, which now have almost uninterrupted powers and utility services. Perhaps they compare their present life with that in a decade back when they had to pass more than 12 hours of the day without electricity. Comparing their present life with the past, perhaps the people remain indifferent to all these allegation of corruption, because they have an improved life standard now.



The anti-government news campaigns in the social media and a section of foreign-based private channels have added a new subject to compare Bangladesh with Sri Lanka now in the verge of economic collapse. The campaign has become so strong that even some mainstream foreign media including foreign channels have started broadcasting news asking whether Bangladesh would meet economic fate of Sri Lanka. But the situation is different. Bangladesh has been going very strong economically than the ailing Sri Lanka, according to the World Bank and several other global financial institutions.



The opposition parties and the media owners and journalists in Bangladesh allege that that a dozen of act and laws have been enacted to gag the free thoughts and freedom of expression. Bu the government maintains that in the name of freedom of expression one cannot harms others reputation and dignity.



Accordingly the country's press is legally regulated by the certain amendments, while the sovereignty, national integrity and sentiments are generally protected by the law of Bangladesh to maintain a hybrid legal system for independent journalism and to protect fundamental rights of the citizens in accordance with secularism and media law. In Bangladesh, media bias and disinformation is restricted under the certain constitutional amendments as described by the country's post-independence constitution.



The Penal Code, one of the criminal codes deals with the media crime, which according to the law may be applicable to all substantive aspects of criminal law. The digital and offline communications such as print, television, radio, and internet are exercised under a set of provisions such as Information and Communication Technologies Act, Digital Security Act and Broadcast Act, which in particular deals with press-related issues, including arrest without warrant. It allows a journalist or media industries to publish news stories without impacting national security of the country.



All these laws have been enacted to rein in fastest growth of private media, that gives least importance to the clarity and objectivity. Most of the journalists and people detained or harassed under the media laws belonged to media outside government media-list. But the government approved mainstream media including newspapers and television channels and their journalists enjoyed a sort of security. Accordingly the mainstream media still can criticize the government, hold talk shows blasting the government and the ruling party leaders based on facts.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer











