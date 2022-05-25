Seven people murdered in six dists

Seven people including two women and a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Noakhali, Kurigram, Munshiganj, Rajshahi, Narayanganj and Laxmipur, in three days.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A man killed a young hawker in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night to take a revenge on him, after releasing from jail two days back.

The deceased was identified as Md Aymon, 20, son of Nur Nabi, a resident of Ganipur area under Chowmuhani Municipality in the upazila. He was a shoe hawker at Chowmuhani Bazar.

Police sources said accused Rakib along with his associates of the same area demanded extortion from Aymon three months backs as he used to sell shoes in an open place of Chowmuhani Bazar.

Aymon then lodged a written complaint with Begumganj Police Station (PS) accusing 20-year-old Rakib.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Rakib along with yaba tablets and sent him to jail.

Rakib got released on bail on Thursday after three months' of jail term.

To take revenge on Aymon, Rakib and his associates went to Chowmuhani Bazar and stabbed on Aymon's throat at around 8 pm on Saturday, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Aymon succumbed to his injuries on the way to Life Care Hospital.

Being informed, police arrested three people in connection with the incident while they were trying to flee, said Additional Superintend of Police (Begumganj Circle) Nazmul Hasan Razib.

Police also seized the machete, used in the murder, from the scene.

However, legal steps in this regard are under process, the ASP added.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A woman and his minor son have been killed by miscreants at Natunbandar Hazipara under Rowmari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hafsa Akter, 25, wife of Md Saheb Ali of Natunbandar area in the upazila, and her son Habib, 5.

Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of Habib and injured Hafsa in a paddy field on the east side of a pond in Natunbandar Hajipara area under Rowmari Union in the upazila at noon.

Hafsa was rushed to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted her to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Mymensingh.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rowmari PS Montaser Billah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killings of mother-child.

MUNSHIGANJ: A man was allegedly beaten to death in Louhajang Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sukul Mia, 55, son of late Hakim Mia, a resident of Dakshin Modinimandal Village under Modinimandal Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of seven to eight people including Khokon, Kalu, Maruf, Jewl, Rana and Raju attacked on Sukul Mia in his house at night following a clash in between two children, and started beating him indiscriminately, leaving Sukul Mia seriously injured.

The family members took him to Dhaka Mitford Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sukul Mia dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, a murder case was filed with Louhajang PS in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Karima Akhter Mim, 20, was the wife Shimul Hossain of Bakshimil Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Majeedul Islam Mridha of Ghasigram Village.

According to the relatives of the deceased, Karima Akhter Mim was married to Shimul Hossain, 24, son of Ashraf Ali of Bakshimil Village in the upazila seven months back. She was often tortured by her in-laws for dowry and family disputes.

At around 4:30pm on Friday, Karima's husband and mother-in-law beat her to death. But her husband's family claimed that she had committed suicide by hanging herself.

The housewife was, later, taken to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

The deceased's husband and his relatives left the body at the hospital and fled away soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the family members of the deceased lodged a murder case with Mohanpur PS in this connection.

Mohanpur PS OC Touhidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed and at least four others were injured in a clash over trivial matter in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Joydev, 50, son of late Sudhan, was a resident of Bingrabo area under Rupganj Union in the upazila.

The injured are Joydev's wife Manju, 40, and their three daughters Trishna, 26, Tumpa, 24, and Sanjida, 22.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Joydev was a caretaker of a mango graden owned by Sunil Chandra Biswas of the area.

As Siam and Junayed of the area were plucking mango from a tree in the garden illegally, Joydev prohibited them.

Following this, an altercation took place there at around 4:30pm on Friday.

As a sequel to it, Siam's father Mahabur Rahman along with his people attacked on Joydev, leaving him dead on the spot.

Joydev's wife and three daughters were also injured as they tried to rescue him at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rupganj PS OC AFM Sayem confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: A worker was allegedly beaten to death by the owner of a brick kiln in Ramgati Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 22, son of Abdus Shahid, a resident of Char Hasan Hossain area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Anwar Hossain had been at an agreement to work in a brick kiln in Dighinala Upazila of Khagrachhari for six months. He came back home after five months.

Following this, brick kiln owner Khabir Majhi's brother Khalil Majhi along with his people beat up Anwar on May 2, leaving him critically injured.

On Tuesday night, Anwar Hossain was taken to Ramgati Upazila Health Complex as his condition deteriorated further, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment.

But the family members brought back him to home again due to financial crisis.

Later, Anwar Hossain succumbed to his injuries in the house on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Khalil Majhi and Khabir Majhi, sons of Md Sadeq, from Char Hasan of Char Algi at noon for questioning.

The accused denied the allegation against them. They said Anwar Hossain was ill and he died naturally.

The deceased's father alleged that his son was brutally tortured to death by the owners of the brick kiln.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Filing of a case with Ramgati PS is underway in this connection.

Ramgati PS OC Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.