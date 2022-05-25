3 crushed under train in Dinajpur, Jamalpur

Three people have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Jamalpur, in three days.

DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said the Panchagarh-bound Drutajan Express Train hit the man in Chuniapara area at around 6 am while he was passing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Later, locals spotted the body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Dinajpur Raiway Police Station Ershadul Haque confirmed the incident.

JAMALPUR: Two persons were crushed under train in separate incidents in Jamalpur District on Saturday.

A man was crushed under a train in the district at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque, 60, of Rishipar area in Islampur Upazila.

Jamalpur Railway Police sources said Shamsul Haque was crushed under the Dewaganj-bound Train from Dhaka while he was crossing the rail line in the area.

On the other hand, a man was crushed under the same train in Melandah Upazila of the district in the afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

He was crushed in Shahjadpur area in Melandah Upazila under the same train while returning Dhaka from Dewanganj in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered both the bodies and sent those to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, two separate unnatural death cases were filed in these connections.











