Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 crushed under train in Dinajpur, Jamalpur

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondents

Three people have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Jamalpur, in three days.
DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said the Panchagarh-bound Drutajan Express Train hit the man in Chuniapara area at around 6 am while he was passing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.
Later, locals spotted the body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Dinajpur Raiway Police Station Ershadul Haque confirmed the incident.
JAMALPUR: Two persons were crushed under train in separate incidents in Jamalpur District on Saturday.
A man was crushed under a train in the district at around 11am.
The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque, 60, of Rishipar area in Islampur Upazila.
Jamalpur Railway Police sources said Shamsul Haque was crushed under the Dewaganj-bound Train from Dhaka while he was crossing the rail line in the area.
On the other hand, a man was crushed under the same train in Melandah Upazila of the district in the afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.
He was crushed in Shahjadpur area in Melandah Upazila under the same train while returning Dhaka from Dewanganj in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered both the bodies and sent those to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for autopsies.
However, two separate unnatural death cases were filed in these connections.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people murdered in six dists
3 crushed under train in Dinajpur, Jamalpur
‘Nation gets inspiration from Nazrul’s poems, songs during Liberation War’
Chirirbandar Upazila Ansar and VDP hold a meeting
Five nabbed with drugs in three dists
Obituary
Parents urged to have children Vitamin A capsules administered
Man, son held with firearms at Benapole


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft