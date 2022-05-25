Video
Home Countryside

‘Nation gets inspiration from Nazrul’s poems, songs during Liberation War’

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

Chairman of Social Development Foundation Md Abdus Samad speaking as chief guest at the seminar on Poet Kazi Nazrul on Tuesday in Khulna City, which was organized to mark his 123rd birth anniversary. photo: observer

Chairman of Social Development Foundation Md Abdus Samad speaking as chief guest at the seminar on Poet Kazi Nazrul on Tuesday in Khulna City, which was organized to mark his 123rd birth anniversary. photo: observer

KHULNA, May 24: Speakers at a discussion meeting here on Tuesday said that the nation got inspirations from Nazrul's poems and songs during the great Liberation War and all democratic movements and struggles.
Terming the National Poet Nazrul an owner of multifarious intelligence, they said he was a poet of humanity, non-comunalism, philosophy, revolutionery and a symble of Bengali nationalism.
They were speaking at the auditorium of Khulna Shilpakala Academy marking the 123th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
In cooperation with Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Khulna District administration organised the discussion meeting with chairman of Social Development Foundation (SDF), and former senior secretary Md Abdus Samad addressed it as chief guest.
Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder chaired the discussion programme. Chairman of Agnibina, a Nazrul exercise and research organisation, H M Siraz was present as key speaker. Principal of  Government Azam Khan Commerce College Professor Kartik Chandra Mondal attended the meeting as special guest while General Secretary of Nazrul Academy Masud Mahmud delivered the welcome speech.
The chief guest emphasised unity of all people believing in the spirit of Bengali nationalism, secularism and the Bengali cultural conscience to fight against extresm and religious millitants.
He urged all to hold Nazrul in their hearts and called new generation to research and exercise about Poet Nazrul.
The two-day programme, to observe 123rd   birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, have been organized in the city. The programme began on Tuesday by placing wreaths at the potrait of the poet. The other programmes included seminar, Nazrul books fair and Nazrul litereture competition.


