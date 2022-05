Chirirbandar Upazila Ansar and VDP hold a meeting















Chirirbandar Upazila Ansar and VDP hold a meeting in the Upazila Parishad conference room in Dinajpur on Monday. District Commandant of Ansar and VDP Md Hasan Ali was present as chief guest while Chirirbandar UNO Ayesha Siddiqa presided over the programme. photo: observer