Five nabbed with drugs in three dists

Five people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Bagerhat, Dinajpur and Faridpur, in two days.

MONGLA, BAGERHAT: Police arrested three drug peddlers along with 8kg of cannabis from Mongla Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Buddha Mia, 30, Haris Mia, 36, and Masum Mridha, 45.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mamarghat area at night and arrested them along with the cannabis.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Mongla Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagerhat District Police Special Branch Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter.

HAKIMPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man was arrested by police from Hili in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested is Liton Hossain, 32, a resident of Paushgara Village under Khatramadhabpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Hakimpur PS conducted a drive in Paushgara Village in the afternoon and arrested him along with the cannabis.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Hakimpur PS in this connection.

Hakimpur PS OC Khayrul Bashar Shamim confirmed the matter.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A woman was arrested along with 19 bottles of phensedyl in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested is Rahima Begum, 35, a resident of Ghosh Village under Ajimnagar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said members from Bhanga PS conducted a drive in Ajimnagar area at night and arrested Rahima from her house along with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhanga PS in this regard.

Bhanga PS OC Selim Reja confirmed the matter.











