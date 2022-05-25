Video
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:57 AM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, May 24: Sirajul Islam Tarafder, former acting principal of Gouripur Women's College and president of Gouripur Municipality Unit of BNP in the district, died at a private hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. He was 80.
He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Gouripur Eidgah Field.
After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Kuturgaon Village in Tarakanda Upazila.
He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.









