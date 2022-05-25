GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, May 24: Sirajul Islam Tarafder, former acting principal of Gouripur Women's College and president of Gouripur Municipality Unit of BNP in the district, died at a private hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. He was 80.

He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Gouripur Eidgah Field.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Kuturgaon Village in Tarakanda Upazila.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
















