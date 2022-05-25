Video
Rajbari CS Meets Journos

Parents urged to have children Vitamin A capsules administered

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, May 24: Civil Surgeon (CS) of the district Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Titon urged all local journalists for making forthcoming June 4-7 National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2022 a total success.
CS made the call at an orientation meeting held in his office conference room on Tuesday.  The meeting was organized by the CS office.
He also called upon parents for having their children, aged from six to 11 months, and 12 to 59 months, Vitamin A capsules administered.
He further said, Vitamin A increases disease resistance capacities of babies to ensure their normal growth, reduces death risks, prevents night blindness, others vision-related problems and corneal abrasion.
A total of 3,132 field workers of the Health Department and family planning along with volunteers will be deployed in vaccine centres.
A total of 1,35,897 babies from six months to below one year will be immunised with blue Vitamin A capsules.
Besides, a large number of municipality's volunteers will continue immunisation in different areas, including rail station, bus stand and launch ghat and remote char areas.
Among others, President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque, General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Motin , Senior Vice-President Md Mosharrof Hossain, Joint GS  Md Jahangir Hossain,  Medical Officer of CS Office Dr. Mansuba  Tabassum  and EPI  Superintendent  Muhammad Kamal Hossain were present at the meeting.


