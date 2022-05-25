Man, son held with firearms at Benapole

SHARSHA, JASHORE, May 24: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man and his son along with firearms from Sadipur Village under Benapole Police Station (PS) in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The arrested persons are Shah Jamal Kalu, 52, and his son Sohel Khan, 35, residents of Sadipur Village in the upazila.

Jashore 49-BGB Commanding Officer Shahed Minhaj Siddiqui said, acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB from Jashore Camp conducted a drive in a house in the village in the morning and arrested the duo from there.

Five pistols and five bullets were also seized from their possession.

The pistols are made in India, Minhaj Siddiqui said.

However, the arrested were handed over to Sharsha PS, the official added.













