Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:56 AM
Incomplete bridge causes public suffering at Santhia

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondent

The bridge without link roads at Patgari of Nagdemra Union in Santhia Upazila comes of no use. photo: observer



SANTHIA, PABNA, May 24: A newly built bridge at Patgari of Nagdemra Union in Santhia Upazila of the district is coming of no use as its link roads have not been constructed.
Due to this incomplete bridge, locals are suffering seriously.
The bridge construction has begun three years back. But because of negligence of RHD (Roads & Highways), the finishing of the bridge including the linking roads still remains undone.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals  said, thousands of people of different villages including Gagrakhali, Sonatala, Chhenchnia, Bhatsonatala, Sharisha, Chamarpur, Fenchuan, Puti Gora, Haria, Patgari, Selanda, Chinanari are facing communication problems.
In the rainy season, they have to use boats or bamboo-bridge for communications. Locals said, no road has been built in the locality in the last 50 years.
It was learnt, in response to a long demand of people in these villages, a road ranging from Gagrakhali to Patgram was approved at about Tk 28 crore in 2019.
The road construction under the implementation of RHD was opened on July 24 by ex-state minister for home affairs Advocate Shamsul Haq Tuku, MP.
When contacted, RHD's executive engineer said, due to some complications in land acquisition, the construction work has been delayed. .
"We have submitted necessary papers to the office of deputy commissioner. After settling claims of land owners, the work will be completed," he added.
Manager of the contracting firm MM Builders Pollad Kumar Haldar confirmed the land acquisition problem.
"We are trying to finish the work soon. About 50 per cent work has been completed," he added.
Locals have demanded of the authorities concerned for quickly finishing the work, he maintained.


