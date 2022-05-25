Man commits suicide in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, May 24: A man committed suicide over a family dispute in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Alam, 30, son of late Jahangir Alam of Rajerhat area in the district town. Family and police sources said, Tanvir hanged himself in his living room from the ceiling fan.

Later on, locals lifted his body and took it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

After morgue formalities, he was laid down in his family graveyard in Tejdaskhati Village of Tona Union under Sadar Upazila.

Tanvir left behind his wife and a baby of six months.











