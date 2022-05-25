

Iranian women lift portraits of Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai









Iranian women lift portraits of Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai during his funeral procession at Imam Hussein square in the capital Tehran, on May 24. Assailants on motorcycles on May 22, hit Colonel Sayyad Khodai with five bullets as he sat in his car outside his home. Iran blamed "elements linked to the global arrogance" -- the Islamic republic's term for its arch enemy the United States and US allies including Israel. photo : AFP