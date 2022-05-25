Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iranian women lift portraits of Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

Iranian women lift portraits of Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai

Iranian women lift portraits of Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai

Iranian women lift portraits of Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai during his funeral procession at Imam Hussein square in the capital Tehran, on May 24. Assailants on motorcycles on May 22, hit Colonel Sayyad Khodai with five bullets as he sat in his car outside his home. Iran blamed "elements linked to the global arrogance" -- the Islamic republic's term for its arch enemy the United States and US allies including Israel.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India says 'Substantive Outcomes' from Biden, Modi talks
Iranian women lift portraits of Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai
Globalisation under spotlight at Davos
Pakistan bans Imran's protest march
Iraq sandstorm grounds flights, sends 1,000 to hospitals
Bedouin shepherds whose animals were banned from entering the Najaf governorate
Mamata demands autonomous probe agencies
Nepal raises retail fuel price, stoking inflation fears


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft