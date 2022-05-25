Carlo Ancelotti 'respects' Mbappe decision



Carlo Ancelotti. photo: AFP

Real Madrid were desperate to sign Mbappe when his contract expired this summer but the striker rejected a move to Spain, opting instead to sign a new three-year deal with PSG.

Ancelotti was asked on Tuesday if the hype surrounding Mbappe could affect his players, as Madrid look to defeat Liverpool on Saturday and win the club's 14th European Cup.

"It's quite clear for us what we have to think about," Ancelotti said in a press conference.

"We have never talked about players from other clubs. We have total respect for everyone, we respect the decisions they take and we respect other clubs.

"We have to do our jobs and it's quite clear what we have to think about, which is the final."

Ancelotti was reluctant to discuss Mbappe.

When asked if he was personally disappointed by the Frenchman's decision, he said: "I understand you have to do your jobs but I never talk about players who don't belong to Madrid and I'm not going to."

Real Madrid won La Liga last month with four games to spare while Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool have already won the FA Cup and League Cup this season but have been hit by a handful of injuries this month, with Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho both struggling to be fit for the final. -AFP







MADRID, MAY 24: Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he "respects" Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain but insisted Real Madrid's players are fully focused on the Champions League final.Real Madrid were desperate to sign Mbappe when his contract expired this summer but the striker rejected a move to Spain, opting instead to sign a new three-year deal with PSG.Ancelotti was asked on Tuesday if the hype surrounding Mbappe could affect his players, as Madrid look to defeat Liverpool on Saturday and win the club's 14th European Cup."It's quite clear for us what we have to think about," Ancelotti said in a press conference."We have never talked about players from other clubs. We have total respect for everyone, we respect the decisions they take and we respect other clubs."We have to do our jobs and it's quite clear what we have to think about, which is the final."Ancelotti was reluctant to discuss Mbappe.When asked if he was personally disappointed by the Frenchman's decision, he said: "I understand you have to do your jobs but I never talk about players who don't belong to Madrid and I'm not going to."Real Madrid won La Liga last month with four games to spare while Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City on Sunday.Liverpool have already won the FA Cup and League Cup this season but have been hit by a handful of injuries this month, with Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho both struggling to be fit for the final. -AFP