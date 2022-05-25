Video
Bangladesh beat Oman in Asia Cup

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Bangladesh national hockey team shrugged off their previous match defeat as they fought back to beat Oman by 2-1 goals in their second Pool B match held on Tuesday at the Bung Karno Sports Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.
In the day's match, Ahraful Islam and Mohammad Rakibul scored one goal each for the boys in red and green.
Khursedur Rahman of Bangladesh was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.
Bangladesh which placed in Pool B along with Korea, Malaysia and Oman, will play their third and ultimate group match against strong Malaysia scheduled to be held on Thursday (May 26) at the same venue.
Earlier on Monday last, Bangladesh suffered a massive 1-6 goals defeat to strong South Korea in their opening Pool B match.
The top three teams of this tournament will qualify for the next Men's FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in India next
year.     -BSS


