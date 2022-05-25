Video
AFC Cup group round

Bashundhara beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings outplayed Gokulam Kerala Football Club by 2-1 in the group stage of the AFC Cup on Tuesday in Kolkata, India.
Bashundhara needed this win to stay in a safe place for the final calculation to decide which team to play in the next stage. Now the Bashundhara boys have six points while each of the other teams has three points in their collection. But the match between the Maldives Maziya FC and India's ATK Mohun Bagan also to be played later on Tuesday night will confirm the actual group topper as only the group topper is certain to play the next stage with the second placer also having a little chance for the zonal semis.
On Tuesday, Bashundhara Kings went ahead in the 36th minute of the match. Midfielder Sohel Rana received the ball from Miguel and passed the ball to striker Robson Robinho who entered the box from the left side and sent the ball over opponent defenders to hit the net.
However, the India club almost held the Bashundhara boys in the 39th minute when midfielder Sreekuttan hastily moved up from the right flank and passed the ball to Luka who failed to connect the net.
The Bangladesh champions too missed a great opportunity to send the ball home in the next minute as Robson tried to score once again from the position he score his first in the match yet the ball flew by the right sidebar.
Bashundhara Kings finally doubled the lead in the second half. Following a through in the 54th minute, Robson, by the left side of the box, kept absolute control over the ball when, at the same time, tricking the markers for a while and then took a quick shot to Nuha Marong who dropped the ball into the post with a precious header.
The host was finally able to repay one goal in the 75th minute.  Kerala substitute defender Jasim came from the right-wing and passed the ball to onrushing striker Jourdain near the edge of the box who hit the post with a grounding shot.
Bashundhara boys succeeded in keeping control over the match till the long whistle and win the match. But they will have to wait for the result of the Maziya and Mohun Bagan match to realise their fate.







