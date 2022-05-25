Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC to re-introduce neutral umpires soon: official

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

The International Cricket Council will soon re-introduce neutral umpires despite the Covid-19 pandemic providing an opportunity to give home umpires more exposure, chairman Greg Barclay said on Monday.
"There were some benefits (of Covid) for cricket," Barclay told reporters in Dhaka.
"One of them was the chance to use umpires at home. It has given home umpires some exposure to international cricket.
"I think that's good. It spread the base a little bit wider. But, we are at the other side of Covid. So we are reintroducing neutral umpire arrangement... You will see neutral umpires back up and running again," he said.
Umpires from host countries have been used exclusively since 2020 when the pandemic imposed worldwide travel restrictions.
The arrangement came under sharp criticism during Bangladesh's recent tour of South Africa when the visitors raised allegations of bias against two local umpires in the Test series.
South African umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock stood in the series, where Bangladesh had been on the wrong end of several close calls.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who did not play the series, was among a chorus of Bangladeshi social media users criticising the umpires.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it would file formal complaints to ICC match referee manager over claims of biased umpiring and "unbearable" sledging.
Bangladesh partially restored neutral umpiring in the country's ongoing series against Sri Lanka when it appointed England's Richard Kettleborough and West Indies' Joel Wilson alongside local umpire Sharfuddoula.
ICC chairman Barclay added that the body had no plan to make it compulsory for Twenty20 franchises to release players for national duty like other sports, especially football.
Football clubs are obliged to release players to a national representative team if they are called up.
Bangladesh were unable to call up pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka despite injuries to two key frontline seamers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.
Mustafizur, who was playing Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals, has been included in the Bangladesh Test side for next month's tour of the West Indies.
"T20 competitions are domestic competitions. Movement of players is an issue for the members, not an ICC issue," Barclay said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic wins on Slam return as Nadal strolls, Osaka out at French Open
Carlo Ancelotti 'respects' Mbappe decision
New Zealand's Vettori named assistant Australia cricket coach
Bangladesh beat Oman in Asia Cup
Bashundhara beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1
ICC to re-introduce neutral umpires soon: official
Tigers posted decent total, Lankans in race
Decision of recalling Kamil Mishara was taken on Monday night


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft