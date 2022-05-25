Tigers posted decent total, Lankans in race



Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (2L) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was batting on 70 while night-watchman Kasun Rajitha was yet to open the account. Another opener Oshada Fernando got out on 57 while Kusal Mendis departed cheaply on 11.

Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain shared the wickets between them.

Earlier resuming from overnight's 277 runs for five wickets, the Tigers added 88 runs before being bowled out. Liton Das took up again in the morning from 135, was able to put in six runs only on day-2. His departure pave the way to another collapse in the Bangladesh batting order as Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat sustained for three balls and went for not. Taijul Islam played a 15 runs' cameo which is the 3rd highest individual score for Bangladesh after Mushi and Liton's tons.

Beside these three, rest of Bangladesh batters scored 0,0,9,8,0,0,0 and 0 respectively! This is for the first time in the world cricket when two players hit centuries for the team six off which departed for ducks.

Mushfiqur Rahim however, had fallen 25 shorts off his another double ton due to lack of support. It was the ninth century of Mushi and 5th time when he scored more than 150 runs.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh opted to bat first winning the toss but lost top five batters within 6.5 overs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan among the top five were returned for respective ducks. Opener Joy was bowled out cleanly in the very 2nd ball of the game, Tamim followed Joy in the next over while Shakib was dismissed in the first ball he faced as the 5th batter.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque had

gone for eight and nine runs respectively.

Lankan speedster duo Kasun Rajitha and Avishka Fernando shared all but one Bangladesh wickets between them. Rajitha picked up the maiden fifer of his career. He hauled five for 64 and Avishka claimed four for 93.







