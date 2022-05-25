Video
Decision of recalling Kamil Mishara was taken on Monday night

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
BIPIN DANI

The decision to send Kamil Mishara back home from Bangladesh was taken on Monday night, it is learnt.
The 21-year-old opening batter, who was born on the same date and month (April 24) when India's master-batsman Sachin Tendulkar was also born but 28 years before, has returned home for breaching the tour rules.
According to highly placed sources in Dhaka, Sri Lanka's team manager Mahinda Halangoda had conveyed the decision (of sending Mishara back home) to  the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials on Monday night at around 9:00 pm.
Apparently, the manager did speak to the SLC officials prior to this and sought their approval.
The media release didn't specify the offence except saying his alleged breach of rules [(clause no 1 (j)] governing the player's conduct/behavior as depicted in his Tour Contract.
However, unconfirmed reports suggest the action has been taken keeping in mind the protocol which doesn't allow players to entertain any unauthorised male or female guests.  
"The security officer had accompanied Mishara to the airport, where the player boarded flight no. UL-190 at 12.55 pm on Tuesday.  
This is Mishara's not first offence. In September 2019, he was penalised for misbehaving under the influence of liquor.


