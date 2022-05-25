Video
Bangladesh's six-duck, two tons' innings happens first time in cricket history

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Sports Reprter

Bangladesh cricket team set an antique record on Monday during the Dhaka Test against touring Sri Lanka as they posted mammoth 365 runs on the board despite six ducks on the batting card.
It happened for the first time in the history of World Cricket that two players of a team stroke centuries despite six of their peer players failed to score anything.
Opener duo Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tamim Iqbal followed by Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat, Syed Khaled Ahmed and the Jack, Ebadat Hossain were went on not while Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das picked up respective tons. Mushi remained unbeaten on 175 and Liton hammered guest's bowlers on the way of his master class 141.
It was for the 6th time in the history of Test cricket when six batters of a team went on 'zero' and the 2nd instance for Bangladesh. They lost whiffers before opening the account earlier in 2002 against West Indies and they were bowled out for 87 in that innings. Beside Bangladesh, West Indies experiences that bitter test in 1980 against Pakistan, South Africa in 1996 against India, India in 2014 against England and Pakistan in 2018 against New Zealand. Among the previous six occasions, India's 152 against England was the highest team total and none of the batters off those innings could hit a century.
Bangladesh thereby, set two World Records here. One is the more than 300 runs in an innings in which has six ducks and the other is two centuries in such an innings.
Not only in Test cricket but it was the World Record in first class cricket as well. The highest first class total in an innings with six ducks was 308. Sussex posted those runs in 2021 against Derbyshire.


« PreviousNext »

