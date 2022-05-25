AL will come to power in next general election: Quader

Calling the party leaders and workers to uphold unity, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the Awami League would again come to power after winning in the next national elections.

"The ruling Awami League will take office again under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after winning in the next general elections," he said.

Quader, also ruling party general secretary, made these remarks while virtually addressing the triennial conference of Rangamati district unit Awami League from his official residence here this morning.

Replying to a query over BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment in which he stated that Awami League will not come to power through the next general election, Quader questioned, "Is he an astrologer?"

He continued that the Almighty Allah and the countrymen would decide who will come to power.

When the people of the country rejoice witnessing various development activities of the AL government, BNP leaders become frustrated, he said adding that Awami League handed over power peacefully every time when the party was in power, but BNP was ousted by the people every time when they were in power.

Chaired by Rangamati District Awami League President Dipankar Talukder, the conference was also attended, among others, by Awami League presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Shawpan, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Religious Affairs Secretary Sirajul Mostafa, Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khanom, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam and Rangamati district Awami League General Secretary Mohammad Musa Matubbar. -BSS









