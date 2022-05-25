Video
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:54 AM
UN releases SEAR on BD

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

The United Nations has released the Startup Ecosystem Assessment Report (SEAR) on Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority was instrumental in compiling the report with the Asia-Pacific Economic and Social Commission.
The report provides in-depth analysis and comprehensive insights into the economic foundations of Bangladesh, the current situation and start-up culture-friendly policies in the country and the possible future direction of Bangladesh's digital future.
The report is based on multiple dialogues with public and private stakeholders in Bangladesh's start-up ecosystem.
ESCAP has conducted this comprehensive assessment of Bangladesh start-up ecosystem. Relevant capacity building requirements are assessed in this report by analysing the gaps that exist in the existing situation. The report is based on extensive data review, interviews and discussions with key stakeholders in the start-up economy in Bangladesh.
According to the report, over the last five years, startups in Bangladesh have received over $459 million in investment as a normal result. It also includes a special inquiry into Gender Lens Investment (GLI). Emphasis has been placed on the need for inclusive policies and business practices for women start-up founders and entrepreneurs to highlight the challenges. It is expected that this report will serve as an instrument to establish a fast-changing sector in the future when the government formulates relevant start-up policies.


