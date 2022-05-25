Pro-AL panel sweeps DU senate polls

The ruling Awami League-backed 'Blue Panel' swept the senate elections of Dhaka University (DU) on Tuesday.

Aspirants from the 'Blue panel' won 32 seats of teachers' representatives out of 35 posts while BNP-backed 'White Panel' bagged only three posts. The chief election commissioner and treasurer of the university Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed announced the election results at 4:00pm.

Senate members cast their votes between 9:00am and 2:00pm at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.

However, the DU Senate has 105 members. There are 35 posts for the teacher representatives. The tenure of the senate is three years.











