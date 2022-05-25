Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pro-AL panel sweeps DU senate polls

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
DU Correspondent

The ruling Awami League-backed 'Blue Panel' swept the senate elections of Dhaka University (DU) on Tuesday.
Aspirants from the 'Blue panel' won 32 seats of teachers' representatives out of 35 posts while BNP-backed 'White Panel' bagged only three posts. The chief election commissioner and treasurer of the university Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed announced the election results at 4:00pm.
Senate members cast their votes between 9:00am and 2:00pm at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the campus.
However, the DU Senate has 105 members. There are 35 posts for the teacher representatives. The tenure of the senate is three years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP begins talks with political parties to wage united movement
AL will come to power in next general election: Quader
UN releases SEAR on BD
A flash flood in Gomastapur of Chapainawabganj
Pro-AL panel sweeps DU senate polls
Global warming continues despite following 1.5°C limit
Hasina greets new PM of France
Ten sluice gates to remove water-logging problem from Ctg by June


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft