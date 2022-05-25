Video
Global warming continues despite following 1.5°C limit

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Floods, fires and heavy winds are some of the dangers still heading our way despite the global community is sticking to the Paris Agreement approved 1.5 degrees Celsius limit by to combat climate change.
Scientists have often cited 1.5C as a better alternative to 2C of global warming in efforts to coax governments and businesses to act early against the threats of severe climate risks. But the lower temperature limit addresses little the hazards still taking place.  
Crossing that temperature increase is inevitable. The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) said in August that the threshold could be reached by 2040. This month, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) provided statistical details.
In the next five years, there is a 48 per cent chance of at least one year breaching the 1.5C increase. There is also a 10 per cent chance that average temperatures over the next five years will jump to more than 1.5C.
"Time is running out to meet the ambitious goal laid out in the Paris Agreement - to limit warming to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels," said Professor Benjamin Horton, Director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore.
"Attitudes towards climate change have shifted in the past decade. Where once there was ignorance, inattention and disbelief, there is now concern," he added.
For the nearly 750 million people living in South Asia's largest river basins of the Ganges, Indus and Brahmaputra, mid-year monsoon storms could get 10 per cent heavier when temperatures increase by 1.5C, worsening the risks of heavy flooding.
In China, Japan and the Korean Peninsula, the frequency of what's considered a once-in-20-years rainfall event today may more than double at 1.5C.
Sustained rainfall across five days, a common gauge of heavy rain, may also be 30 per cent heavier in some parts of Indonesia and mainland Southeast Asia.
Although better disaster response has led to lower deaths over the years, flooding still exacts a heavy financial toll on Asia - the region has been losing about US$28 million a year in the past decade due to heavy damages and low insurance rates.
Globally, at the current 1C of global warming, a one-in-10-year torrent is already 30 per cent more likely to occur compared to pre-industrial times. At 1.5C, the figure rises to 50 per cent, according to the IPCC. The rising trend is most obvious in Asia and Africa.


