

Hasina greets new PM of France

In a felicitation letter, Hasina expressed confidence in her new French counterpart, said a press release of the Press Wing of the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

"Your (Élisabeth Borne) experience as a politician and administrator will put you in good stead to effectively discharge your responsibilities. Your contributions will be crucial to realizing the mandates of President Emmanuel Macron during his second term in office," she said.

Since the forging of Bangladesh-France diplomatic relations half a century ago, the bilateral ties have been invigorated by dynamic cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, water, development, aviation, climate action, and knowledge sharing.

"I remain committed to working closely with you to further diversify the content of our value driven partnership," said Hasina. -UNB











