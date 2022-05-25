Ten sluice gates to remove water-logging problem from Ctg by June

CHATTOGRAM, May 24: A total numbers of ten sluice gates are expected to be installed at the estuaries of ten canals under the "water-logging removal project" of the port city by June.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) told the Daily Observer that they would install five sluice gates at the estuaries of five canals from Shah Amanat Bridge to Kalurghat area.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh army, who had been entrusted for implementation of Tk 10,400 crore water-logging removal project, will install five more sluice gates by June.

Meanwhile, the physical works of 12 sluice gates under the responsibility of CDA of the project have been completed.

Besides, the Water Development Board (WDB) has been entrusted for construction of 23 sluice gates at the estuaries of 23 canals.

Col M Shah Ali Project Director told the Daily Observer that the works in all 36 canals had been progressing fast.

He said, excavation of a total of 18 canals among 36 have so far been completed. He confirmed that sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.

According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.

But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals. So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city completely.

Col Shah Ali said excavation of 7 canals had been completed those will be handed over to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA). Then CDA will hand over it to Chattogram City Corporation finally, he said.

The rest 18 canals will be completed by the next year, Shah Ali confirmed.

The seven canals those have been completed are Rajakhali-2, Kalabagicha, Mariam Bibi, Guptakhal, and Sadarghat-1 and Sadarghat-2, Azab Bahar Khal.

Meanwhile, three mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city, Chattogram.







