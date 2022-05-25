Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ten sluice gates to remove water-logging problem from Ctg by June

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 24: A total numbers of ten sluice gates are expected to be installed at the estuaries of ten canals under the "water-logging removal project" of the port city by June.
Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) told the Daily Observer that they would install five sluice gates at the estuaries of five canals from Shah Amanat Bridge to Kalurghat area.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh army, who had been entrusted for implementation of Tk 10,400 crore water-logging removal project, will install five more sluice gates by June.
Meanwhile, the physical works of 12 sluice gates under the responsibility of CDA of the project have been completed.
Besides, the Water Development Board (WDB) has been entrusted for construction of 23 sluice gates at the estuaries of 23 canals.
Col M Shah Ali Project Director told the Daily Observer that the works in all 36 canals had been progressing fast.
He said, excavation of a total of 18 canals among 36 have so far been completed. He confirmed that sluice gates would be installed at all the estuaries of the excavated canals.
According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.
But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals. So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem from the city completely.
Col Shah Ali said excavation of 7 canals had been completed those will be handed over to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA). Then CDA will hand over it to Chattogram City Corporation finally, he said.
The rest 18 canals will be completed by the next year, Shah Ali confirmed.
The seven canals those have been completed are Rajakhali-2, Kalabagicha, Mariam Bibi, Guptakhal, and Sadarghat-1 and Sadarghat-2, Azab Bahar Khal.
Meanwhile, three mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city, Chattogram.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP begins talks with political parties to wage united movement
AL will come to power in next general election: Quader
UN releases SEAR on BD
A flash flood in Gomastapur of Chapainawabganj
Pro-AL panel sweeps DU senate polls
Global warming continues despite following 1.5°C limit
Hasina greets new PM of France
Ten sluice gates to remove water-logging problem from Ctg by June


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft