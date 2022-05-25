Flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona improves

The overall flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts is improving as the water levels in the rivers and low-lying areas have been receding continuously.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Tuesday forecast the flood situation at some places of Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may continue improving in next 24 hours as there is no chance of heavy rainfall in the region.

It forecast that the rising trend in the Ganges-Padma river may continue in next 24 hours.

The FFWC, however, claimed stated that the falling trend in the Brahmaputra river may continue falling in next 48 hours while the rising trend in the Jamuna river may start receding and continue falling during the period.

It said the major rivers of the country's north-eastern region in the Upper Meghna basin are in falling trend and may continue falling in next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Storm Warning Centre under the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (Met Office) forecast that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

It stated that the mild heat wave while was sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Gopalganj, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Pabna, Rajshahi, Barishal and Patuakhali and it may abate in some places.

The temperature of the day may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that the roads which were flooded with more than two feet high water before five days in Sylhet are now free from the water as water level is receding radically. Now, there is no water on the roads. But, most familiar roads were washed away by the flood water.

When visited on Tuesday, the main roads of Sylhet city were found completely dry. Water has also receded from other roads in the residential area at most places of the city except the low-lying areas. However, the water-logging was still found at the low-lying areas in the city.

The stench was spreading from the rotting water with water-logging. Many residents of the city are still staying in the shelters of Sylhet City Corporation and in the houses of their relatives as water has accumulated inside and in front of their houses.














