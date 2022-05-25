Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Cumilla Arson Case

Khaleda gets permanent bail from HC

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

The High Court has settled a rule, granting bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in a case over a bomb attack on a bus in Cumilla's Chauddagram filed under the Special Powers Act seven years ago.
The decision, therefore, grants Khaleda permanent bail, according to her legal counsel Barrister Kaiser Kamal.
The High Court bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and SM Mozibur Rahman issued an order to settle the rule on Monday.
"The state has regularly filed cases against the former prime minister. She could have received bail in all cases if justice was being done. The BNP chairperson never misuses her privileges if she's granted bail. Previously, the court granted her interim bail and she did not misuse it. This time the rule has been settled regarding her bail, meaning she has been granted permanent bail," said Barrister Kaiser Kamal.
Eight people were killed after a night coach was petrol bombed in Chauddagram on Feb 3, 2015, during the BNP-Jamaat alliance's protests. Two separate cases - one for murder, the other under the Explosives Act - were filed over the incident.
Later, the case under the Explosive Act was changed to one under the Special Power Act.
While Khaleda was serving a prison sentence in a corruption case, her legal team appealed for her bail in the bus attack case to the Cumilla Special Court.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP begins talks with political parties to wage united movement
AL will come to power in next general election: Quader
UN releases SEAR on BD
A flash flood in Gomastapur of Chapainawabganj
Pro-AL panel sweeps DU senate polls
Global warming continues despite following 1.5°C limit
Hasina greets new PM of France
Ten sluice gates to remove water-logging problem from Ctg by June


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft