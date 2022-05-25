More women’s participation in tech important to attain Sustainable Development Goals

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have proposed achieving inclusive development and the use of technology needs to be increased to facilitates the flow of information and services but also expands the area of transparency and accountability.

Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in collaboration with the European Union conducted a study on "Gender Equality and the Role of Public Service in Women's Empowerment" under the project of 'Participation of Public Institutions in Democratic Good Governance' giving emphasis on elimination of gender gap or sex discrimination.

In order to get the benefits of technology nationally, it is important for all the people to have interest, skills and access to technology. According to a recent report of mass media, only 15 percent of women aged 15-29 in rural areas use the internet.

In urban areas, the rate is slightly higher (20 percent). Eighty percent of young men in urban and rural areas have their own phones, compared to 40 percent for young women.

In other words, half of the youth of the country, the rate of Internet experience among women is much lower. This rate is lower than that of men in the first place, but much lower in rural areas than in women living in urban areas.

Latifa Zaman, Chairperson of Bangladesh Women in Technology (BWIT) and Professor in the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering at Dhaka University, said, "The participation of women in technology is much lower not only in Bangladesh , but also across the glove.

But participation is increasing day by day. However, this participation is city-centric. There is no alternative to increase this number in rural areas.

"In addition to increasing the technical knowledge of girls, they have to involve in technology oriented incoming works to achieve the SDGs. During Corona epidemic, we saw that the girls became self-sufficient by earning through F-Commerce. Therefore, initiative has to be taken to increase the participation of girls in e-commerce, not just F-commerce."

The role of information and communication technology in meeting the overall development and SDG targets of the country is immense. In the meantime, various services in the public and private sectors have been digitized, and others are on the way. Those who are able to acquire knowledge of technology will benefit from it and the rest will fall behind.

In this situation, the dream of inclusive development as described in the SDGs will not be realized. Therefore, in order to reap the benefits of all developmental activities, the youth force, which is the lifeblood of our country, must be developed as skilled workforce in this regard, the report said. -BSS