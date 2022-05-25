

Royal Cafe sponsors TeleCine Awards in Kolkata

Legendary star Alamgir and renowned singer of the subcontinent Runa Laila have been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from Bangladesh.

At the end of a three-year hiatus due to Corona, the award ceremony was held this time.

Awards were given to artists from Kolkata and Bangladesh for 2019 to Pradyut Kumar Talukder, Chairman and Managing Director of Prayas Group was present as a special guest on the occasion. He presented the award to popular Kolkata actor Shubhashis Mukherjee and director Raj Chakraborty.

Pradyut Kumar Talukder, Chairman and Managing Director of Prayas Group, said, "The Royal Cafe family is delighted to honor the best artists of the two Bengals. Through this event, a great relationship between the two Bengalis has come to light. Royal Cafe always wants to be with good initiative. We want to export our tea and coffee to India to meet the demand of Bangladesh.

'Nolok' has been selected as the best movie of Bangladesh part of 2019. Shakib Sonnet has received the award for best director for this movie. Bobby has become the best actress. Tasnim Anika won the Best Singer award. Shakib Khan has been selected as the best actor for the movie 'Password'.

The best movie of 2020 is 'Gore', Dipannita Martin won the Best Actress award for this movie. Masud Hasan Uijwal has been selected as the best director. Somnur Monir Konal won the Best Singer award for singing in the movie 'Bir'. Te best movie of 2021 is 'Mission Extreme'. Best Actor Arifin Shuvo (Mission Extreme), Best Producer Mir Sabbir (Raat Jaga Phul), Best Actress Ajmeri Haque Bandhan (Rehana Mariam Noor), Best Vocalist Mamtaz Begum (Raat Jaga Phul).

Besides, Srijit, Prosenjit, Shubhshree, Arpita Pal, Jeet Ganguly, Anupam Roy and Raj Chakraborty have also received honors from Wes Bengal in this year's event.



