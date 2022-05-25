Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka seeks more agri co-op with Manila

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

May 24: Bangladesh is looking to expand its partnership with the Philippines in the future to scale up food production, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).
Bangladesh Agriculture Secretary MD Sayedul Islam said the Bangladesh government agency intended to collaborate with its Philippine counterpart in other areas of food production, particularly in pineapple and banana production.
At the same time, Islam also said his country was moving fast to ensure food and nutritional security.
The Bangladesh official made the pronouncement during the signing of the accord between SL Agritech Corp., the country's largest hybrid rice producer, and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corp. (BADC) on SL-8H F1 seed production.
Under the agreement, SL Agritech will guarantee the timely supply of good genetically pure parental lines for producing the said hybrid rice seed variety in Bangladesh.
BADC, for its part, will provide production area, inputs and facility. It will also be responsible for labor and administrative expenses, as well as production and postharvest activities. Since their cooperation began in 2005, both countries have taken active parts in seed production and registration activities.
According to the agency, the renewed partnership comes at an opportune time as the world faces a possible food crisis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"It is rewarding that our collective efforts, especially in rice production will alleviate fear caused by the looming food crisis," said SL Agritech chair and chief executive Henry Lim Bon Liong. Agriculture Secretary William Dar expressed his admiration for the Bangladesh government for having the political will to pursue programs and initiatives to attain food security. "For years, they have allotted a significant budget for the food production sector, and have invested so much to ensure that their citizens will have enough food supply. We have to learn lessons from Bangladesh," Dar added.    -inquirer.net


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More women’s participation in tech important to attain Sustainable Development Goals
Women empowerment thru online trading gets momentum
Royal Cafe sponsors TeleCine Awards in Kolkata
Germany sees Russian oil embargo deal in a few days
Samsung commits $356b in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Dhaka seeks more agri co-op with Manila
Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held
BD risks missing domestic wheat collection target


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft