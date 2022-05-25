Dhaka seeks more agri co-op with Manila

May 24: Bangladesh is looking to expand its partnership with the Philippines in the future to scale up food production, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Bangladesh Agriculture Secretary MD Sayedul Islam said the Bangladesh government agency intended to collaborate with its Philippine counterpart in other areas of food production, particularly in pineapple and banana production.

At the same time, Islam also said his country was moving fast to ensure food and nutritional security.

The Bangladesh official made the pronouncement during the signing of the accord between SL Agritech Corp., the country's largest hybrid rice producer, and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corp. (BADC) on SL-8H F1 seed production.

Under the agreement, SL Agritech will guarantee the timely supply of good genetically pure parental lines for producing the said hybrid rice seed variety in Bangladesh.

BADC, for its part, will provide production area, inputs and facility. It will also be responsible for labor and administrative expenses, as well as production and postharvest activities. Since their cooperation began in 2005, both countries have taken active parts in seed production and registration activities.

According to the agency, the renewed partnership comes at an opportune time as the world faces a possible food crisis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It is rewarding that our collective efforts, especially in rice production will alleviate fear caused by the looming food crisis," said SL Agritech chair and chief executive Henry Lim Bon Liong. Agriculture Secretary William Dar expressed his admiration for the Bangladesh government for having the political will to pursue programs and initiatives to attain food security. "For years, they have allotted a significant budget for the food production sector, and have invested so much to ensure that their citizens will have enough food supply. We have to learn lessons from Bangladesh," Dar added. -inquirer.net



