Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held

Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held

CHATTOGRAM, May 24: HM Oxygen Limited, a sister concern of HM Steel and Industry Limited and a subsidiary of Mostafa Hakim Group has inaugurates to meet the demand for Oxygen at Juldha in Karnafuli Dangarchar, Chattogram  Monday.
Managing director of Mostafa-Hakim Group and former mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Mohammad Manzur Alam was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the oxygen plant.
General Manager of Mostafa Hakim Group Nipur Chowdhury presided over the function.
The chief guest said, 'HM Oxygen Limited started its journey from today as part of its continuous efforts to conduct business with the reputation of Mostafa Hakim Group.'
HM Oxygen is fully automated and uses advanced technology for producing oxygen. The plant is expected to produce an average of 12,000 cubic meters of oxygen per day. It is 100 percent pure oxygen.
HM Steel and Industry Limited Managing Director Nizamul Alam, Director Mohammad Sarwar Alam, Mohammad Faruq Azam, Mohammad Saiful Alam, Mohammad Sahidul Alam, Executive Director Mohammad Samsudoha, Assistant General Manager Sales and Marketing Joynal Abedin, Karnafuli Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahina Sultana, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Karnafuli Police Station Dulal Mahmud, Chairman of Juldha Union Parishad Mohammad Nurul Haque, senior officials of the bank and local dignitaries, businessmen from different places, HM Steel and Industry Limited officials were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More women’s participation in tech important to attain Sustainable Development Goals
Women empowerment thru online trading gets momentum
Royal Cafe sponsors TeleCine Awards in Kolkata
Germany sees Russian oil embargo deal in a few days
Samsung commits $356b in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Dhaka seeks more agri co-op with Manila
Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held
BD risks missing domestic wheat collection target


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft