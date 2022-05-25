

Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held

Managing director of Mostafa-Hakim Group and former mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Mohammad Manzur Alam was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the oxygen plant.

General Manager of Mostafa Hakim Group Nipur Chowdhury presided over the function.

The chief guest said, 'HM Oxygen Limited started its journey from today as part of its continuous efforts to conduct business with the reputation of Mostafa Hakim Group.'

HM Oxygen is fully automated and uses advanced technology for producing oxygen. The plant is expected to produce an average of 12,000 cubic meters of oxygen per day. It is 100 percent pure oxygen.

HM Steel and Industry Limited Managing Director Nizamul Alam, Director Mohammad Sarwar Alam, Mohammad Faruq Azam, Mohammad Saiful Alam, Mohammad Sahidul Alam, Executive Director Mohammad Samsudoha, Assistant General Manager Sales and Marketing Joynal Abedin, Karnafuli Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahina Sultana, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Karnafuli Police Station Dulal Mahmud, Chairman of Juldha Union Parishad Mohammad Nurul Haque, senior officials of the bank and local dignitaries, businessmen from different places, HM Steel and Industry Limited officials were present on the occasion.



