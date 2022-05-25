

3-day Kitchen, Bath Expo BD starts on June 22

More than 40 Participants with 60 brands of Kitchen and Bath products from 9 countries including host Bangladesh along with 100 international delegates and 500 buyer hosts are expected to join Kitchen & Bath Expo Bangladesh 2022 with title sponsor of My Kitchen. State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed,MP will inaugurate the expo at ICCB on June 2.

This was revealed today at a press conference at National press Club here where WEM Bangladesh Managing Director sheikh Md. Arif, Director marketing Nasimur Rahman and Title sponsor my kitchen's Head of Operation Showkot Imran Khan spoke.





