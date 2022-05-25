Video
Walton launches smartphone Primo S8 Mini

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business correspondent

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched its new affordable smartphone 'Primo S8 Mini' which is enriched with various attractive features including snapdragon processor and rear quad camera. Branded as 'The Gaming Warrior', the smartphone is released in the market in three attractive colors of stone white, ink black and forest green.
SM Rezwan Alam, Chief Business Officer of Walton Mobile, said: The 'Primo S8 Mini' is currently the best phone in its price range. It is available in two versions (4GB and 6GB RAM) at all Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets across the country along with online platforms E-plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) and Walcart (walcart.com). The 4-GB RAM version costs Tk. 13,999 while the 6-GB version is priced at Tk. 15,699 only.
Walton Mobile's Creative and Communications in-charge Habibur Rahman Tuhin said the smartphone features a 6.53-inch full HD+ LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio along with in-cell lamination technology screen of 2460X1080 pixel resolutions.
Runs on VSmart android 11 operating system, it sports a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with Qualcomm adreno 610 graphics. It has 64 GB internal storage featuring UFS memory. The device has also 256 GB microSD card support .
'Primo S8 Mini' features a 1.8 aperture AI quad (four) rear camera setup, with main sensor as 16 megapixel. Beside, the phone has 8 megapixel wide-angle lens, 2 megapixel macro lens and 2 megapixel depth sensor that will entertain users with striking photos. For attractive selfies, the phone has 2.0 aperture 13 megapixel punch hole cut out camera with PDAF technology in the front. Both the cameras can record 4K resolution videos which is currently not available in any other smartphone in the market at this price.


