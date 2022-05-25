Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bidi workers protest against fiscal aggression of foreign firms

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business correspondent


Bidi workers protest against fiscal aggression of foreign firms

Bidi workers protest against fiscal aggression of foreign firms

Sirajganj District Bidi Sramik Union staged demonstration in the district town on Tuesday demanding protection for the bidi industry from the aggression of foreign multinational companies and reduction of tariffs on bidis in the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year.
Around Thousand workers under the bannnee of Sirajganj District Bidi Sramik Union demonstrated in front of Sirajganj Pouro Muktamancha around 11:00am to press home their demands.
Their demands are reduction of tariff on bidis in the forthcoming budget, withdrawal of 10 percent income tax on bidis, enactment of protection law for bidi workers, ban on issuance of bidi factory licenses without on-site inspection and legal action against counterfeiters.  
The labor leaders, later, handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Sirajganj.
Md. Abdur Razzak, President of Sirajganj District Bidi Sramik Union, presided over the demonstration.
Conducted by Co-Organizing Secretaryof Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Abul Hasnat Lavlu, President of Sirajganj District Awami League Ad. K. M Hossen Ali Hassan was present as the chief guest.
 Sirajganj District Awami League General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder, Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation President M. K Bangali, Acting President Amin Uddin (BSc), General Secretary Abdur Rahman and among others were present as special guests.
Addressing the demo, the speakers said, "Millions of workers including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows make a living by working in the bidi sector.  But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies.  
Multinational companies were smuggling thousands of crores of rupees abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country.  Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis.  Bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax, they said
As a result, the workers are living a dehumanized life.  Besides, advance income tax on cigarettes is 3 percent and advance income tax on bidis is 10 percent.  We want to repeal this discriminatory advance income tax.
"Some unscrupulous bureaucrats are conspiring to increase tariffs on bidis to give foreign cigarette companies a monopoly.  Due to the increase in tariffs, unscrupulous traders are making fake bidis and marketing them to evade the tariff.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More women’s participation in tech important to attain Sustainable Development Goals
Women empowerment thru online trading gets momentum
Royal Cafe sponsors TeleCine Awards in Kolkata
Germany sees Russian oil embargo deal in a few days
Samsung commits $356b in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Dhaka seeks more agri co-op with Manila
Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held
BD risks missing domestic wheat collection target


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft