

IBPL gives 30 sewing machines for marginalized women

The women from Bhaluka and Trishal upazila suffered financially and they lost their jobs during pandemic.

The district administration along with Mymensingh Youth Training Centre arranged a training program for these women to make them financially independent and enable them to earn an improved livelihood.

As a part of corporate social responsibilities, Coca-Cola IBPL offered help to these women with sewing machines at a program on Monday (23 May) in Mymensigh DC office.

Coca-Cola IBPL's Managing Director, Tapas Kumar Mondal handed over the sewing machines to Mymensingh DC Mohammed Enamul Haque while additional district magistrate Taslima Mostari, Anowarul Amin, Director of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Abdul Hannan, Director, Legal Affairs of Coca-Cola IBPL and few other officials were present at the ceremony.

Appreciating the initiative, Mymensingh DC Mohammad Enamul Haque said that the effort would help the women for economic empowerment.

Additional District Magistrate Taslima Mostari said, 'women members of a family suffer the most due to unemployment. The district authorities welcome such initiatives.'

Tapas said, 'Coca-Cola has always offered its supports for the marginal and financially challenged people with various programs as part of corporate social responsibilities, especially, during Covid-19 outbreak. We are leaving a mark across the globe in contributing into the positive changes, especially with socio-economic development programs.'

"We have stepped further to accelerate developments of rural women in Bangladesh and highly grateful to the government for letting us have such opportunities," Tapas added.



