

OPPO names winners of selfie contest

Launched recently in Bangladesh, the phone boasts of superior camera features and has opened up new realms to explore for the selfie lovers as it comes with SONY's IMX709 selfie sensor and RGBW technology, says a press release.

With this phone, the users can capture beautiful selfies and treasure all those precious moments as the IMX709 is able to capture 60 percent more light than the traditional RGBW sensors, while reducing imagery noise by up to 35 percent. To inspire the users to explore more with this selfie camera, OPPO brought in F21 Pro Backlight Sunset Selfie Contest where O fans were asked to capture the 'Perfect Selfie' in a perfect sunset moment and submit their best selfies on OPPO Bangladesh's designated Facebook post.

The response was huge and the contest has come to an end with the announcement of the names of 3 winners. The winners are -Arifa Shobnom, A. S. M. Shahriar Habib and Anika Nawar. The winners have got exclusive prizes including dynamic headphones OPPO Enco W11 and its brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan's signed F21 Pro T-shirt.

Liu Feng, Head of Brand OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor said, "As a brand, OPPO always prioritizes its customers and pampers their interests. To encourage them more, OPPO launched this selfie contest so that they can take beautiful sunset selfies with the help of top-notch selfie features of OPPO F21 Pro. We are overwhelmed by the response we have received from our users."

It is mentionable that OPPO has integrated cutting-edge camera innovations with top-notch selfie features by incorporating the SONY IMX709 Ultra Sensing Selfie Camera into its latest flagship OPPO F21 Pro.





OPPO has recently announced the names of the winners of the OPPO F21 Pro Backlight Sunset Selfie Contest that kicked off a few days ago for the O fans and users.Launched recently in Bangladesh, the phone boasts of superior camera features and has opened up new realms to explore for the selfie lovers as it comes with SONY's IMX709 selfie sensor and RGBW technology, says a press release.With this phone, the users can capture beautiful selfies and treasure all those precious moments as the IMX709 is able to capture 60 percent more light than the traditional RGBW sensors, while reducing imagery noise by up to 35 percent. To inspire the users to explore more with this selfie camera, OPPO brought in F21 Pro Backlight Sunset Selfie Contest where O fans were asked to capture the 'Perfect Selfie' in a perfect sunset moment and submit their best selfies on OPPO Bangladesh's designated Facebook post.The response was huge and the contest has come to an end with the announcement of the names of 3 winners. The winners are -Arifa Shobnom, A. S. M. Shahriar Habib and Anika Nawar. The winners have got exclusive prizes including dynamic headphones OPPO Enco W11 and its brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan's signed F21 Pro T-shirt.Liu Feng, Head of Brand OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor said, "As a brand, OPPO always prioritizes its customers and pampers their interests. To encourage them more, OPPO launched this selfie contest so that they can take beautiful sunset selfies with the help of top-notch selfie features of OPPO F21 Pro. We are overwhelmed by the response we have received from our users."It is mentionable that OPPO has integrated cutting-edge camera innovations with top-notch selfie features by incorporating the SONY IMX709 Ultra Sensing Selfie Camera into its latest flagship OPPO F21 Pro.