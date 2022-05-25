Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO names winners of selfie contest

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

OPPO names winners of selfie contest

OPPO names winners of selfie contest

OPPO has recently announced the names of the winners of the OPPO F21 Pro Backlight Sunset Selfie Contest that kicked off a few days ago for the O fans and users.
Launched recently in Bangladesh, the phone boasts of superior camera features and has opened up new realms to explore for the selfie lovers as it comes with SONY's IMX709 selfie sensor and RGBW technology, says a press release.
With this phone, the users can capture beautiful selfies and treasure all those precious moments as the IMX709 is able to capture 60 percent more light than the traditional RGBW sensors, while reducing imagery noise by up to 35 percent. To inspire the users to explore more with this selfie camera, OPPO brought in F21 Pro Backlight Sunset Selfie Contest where O fans were asked to capture the 'Perfect Selfie' in a perfect sunset moment and submit their best selfies on OPPO Bangladesh's designated Facebook post.
The response was huge and the contest has come to an end with the announcement of the names of 3 winners. The winners are -Arifa Shobnom, A. S. M. Shahriar Habib and Anika Nawar. The winners have got exclusive prizes including dynamic headphones OPPO Enco W11 and its brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan's signed F21 Pro T-shirt.
Liu Feng, Head of Brand OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor said, "As a brand, OPPO always prioritizes its customers and pampers their interests. To encourage them more, OPPO launched this selfie contest so that they can take beautiful sunset selfies with the help of top-notch selfie features of OPPO F21 Pro. We are overwhelmed by the response we have received from our users."
It is mentionable that OPPO has integrated cutting-edge camera innovations with top-notch selfie features by incorporating the SONY IMX709 Ultra Sensing Selfie Camera into its latest flagship OPPO F21 Pro.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More women’s participation in tech important to attain Sustainable Development Goals
Women empowerment thru online trading gets momentum
Royal Cafe sponsors TeleCine Awards in Kolkata
Germany sees Russian oil embargo deal in a few days
Samsung commits $356b in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Dhaka seeks more agri co-op with Manila
Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held
BD risks missing domestic wheat collection target


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft