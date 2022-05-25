ICMAB exchanges views with internal bodies

Video
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:52 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Desk

The Office Bearers of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) exchanged views with the Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of other Committees of ICMAB on Sunday.
The event was aimed at finding out the strategies for facilitating timely achievement of the goal.
President of the Institute Md. Mamunur Rashid presided over the meeting and drew attention to the role of the committees in achieving the targets set for the year. Detailed discussions were held on the Terms of Reference (ToR )of the Committees.
The Chairmen and Vice Chairmen expressed their views on different aspects of the Institute and offered valuable suggestions. They assured their full support in realizing the goals set by the Council.
Among others Md. Munirul Islam, A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Md. Abdul Aziz, Mr. Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam and A.K.M. Delwer Hussain were present in the meeting.


