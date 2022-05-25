ISHO Launches a Month-Long Shopping Festival

ISHO, the innovative furniture and lifestyle brand of contemporary culture in Bangladesh, has launched a lucrative Shopping Festival for their customers. The festival is going to be held until the 31st of May in city for online and in-store purchases.

With the motto #It'sNeverTooLate, the campaign offers customers an extension of the Eid spirit of bountiful giving, through the opportunity to win instant rewards by redeeming their scratch cards.

Scratch cards will be activated for every purchase exceeding 2199 TK. The scratch card can also pose as a surprise gift for someone since it's never too late to give a gift to someone you love.

For in-store purchases, customers will get physical scratch cards.







