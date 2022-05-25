Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt boosts small investors aid fund to raise capital market liquidity

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

The government has added two amenities for small investors to boost funds for them and increase the liquidity of the capital market.
The Tk 1.53 billion, which has been collected after financing from a Tk 9 billion assistance fund for small investors, is being added to the re-investment fund on a revolving basis.
The fund's term has been extended until 2027.
The date for repayment of the money distributed from the fund in the latest round has been extended until 2028 as well.
The finance ministry on Monday said it thought the expansion of the fund for affected small investors, which was given to the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, will increase the liquidity flow of the capital market by Tk 5 billion.
The decisions came a day after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal held an 'emergency meeting' to decide what support to be provided to protect the capital market and overall economy amid the unrest in the global market caused by the Ukraine war and the pandemic.
Discussions were held on maintaining normal transactions in the capital market, creating an environment conducive to investment and the kind of assistance required to sustain the economy.
The Dhaka Stock Exchange's key index rose 1.94 percent on Monday, snapping a losing streak that lasted eight consecutive days.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More women’s participation in tech important to attain Sustainable Development Goals
Women empowerment thru online trading gets momentum
Royal Cafe sponsors TeleCine Awards in Kolkata
Germany sees Russian oil embargo deal in a few days
Samsung commits $356b in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Dhaka seeks more agri co-op with Manila
Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held
BD risks missing domestic wheat collection target


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft